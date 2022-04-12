Local Police Services to receive funding to enhance community outreach programs.

Ontario is handing out money to local police forces to help them bolster community and crime-prevention programs. They plan to spend $267 million over three years.

Ninety police service boards are receiving funding through the Community Safety and Policing Grant Program for 147 public safety initiatives focusing on local and provincial priorities such as gun and gang violence, sexual violence and harassment, human trafficking, mental health and addictions and hate-motivated crime. Many projects will be undertaken in collaboration with community partners

Hamilton Police will receive $6.7 million for the mental health crisis response programs they have operated in partnership with St Joseph’s Healthcare Hamilton. The funding will support officers in various teams that respond to mental health crises such as Mobile Crisis Rapid Response Team, Crisis Outreach and Support Team (COAST) and Social Navigator Program, as well as training for officers, civilian and community partners who work in hand with the Crisis Response Branch. Said Donna Skelly, MPP for Flamborough-Glanbrook. “Whether to combat the opioid crisis, share intelligence, or prevent violent crime, we have made it a priority to address local priorities and support the Hamilton Police Service.”

Halton Police Service will receive $7.2 Million. The funding will help the Regional Community Mobilization Bureau within the Halton Police Services Board to build capacity through community engagements and partnerships. Officers are assigned to variety of programs such as Community Mobilization, School Liaison, Youth Diversion, Older Adult Coordination and Mental Health Crisis Intervention, which will offer support to priority populations including youth, older adults, those suffering mental health and additions, 2SLGBTQQIA+, new Canadians as well as cultural and faith-based groups.