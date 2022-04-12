Innovation Factory’s “LiONS LAIR Pitch Madness” is BACK!

Celebrating its 12th anniversary in 2022, Lions Lair is Hamilton’s premier pitch competition that gives up-and-coming entrepreneurs the opportunity to pitch their business to a panel of Hamilton’s top business experts and investors.

Applications for the Lions Lair pitch competition opened on April 5th and will close on May 8th at 11:59 PM. Innovation Factory encourages all eligible and regional startup talent to apply for their chance to participate in this year’s competition.

Throughout the summer, the finalists will engage in a series of training sessions and meet the ‘Pillars of Business Lions’ to test their growth, financial and legal readiness strategies.

Lions Lair will take place in a bracket style tournament called “LiONS LAIR Pitch Madness”, on September 22nd. The finalists will deliver their pitch and field questions from the ‘Investor Lions’ who will determine the winners from each match-up to advance to the next round and who takes home the big prizes.

To apply, please visit www.lionslair.ca .

Innovation Factory, the creator of Lion’s Lair, is a non-profit business accelerator, serving as the catalyst for tech innovation in the greater Hamilton area since 2011. Innovation Factory provides business services, training and mentorship to help entrepreneurs with advanced manufacturing, clean tech, information tech, life science and social innovations to bring their ideas to market, increase revenues, attract investment and create jobs. www.innovationfactory.ca .