COVID hospitalizations hit two month high

Ontario COVID hospitalizations have hit their highest number since mid-February with 1366 cases reported. That is a 25 percent increase in the past week. ICU cases sit at 190 which is a 10 percent increase in a week. There were more than 14,000 tests administered for a positivity rate of 18.7 percent. Five additional deaths were reported. There were 28,641 vaccinations administered as more Ontarians take advantage of the fourth booster shot. With the caveat that due to testing limitations, new case counts are understated, the province reported 2300 new positive tests. Despite the spike in hospitalizations, Ontario Chief Medical Officer Dr. Kiran Moore said he is not recommending a mask mandate yet, but is urging residents to continue to mask in crowded settings.

There was a significant surge in COVID hospitalization in Hamilton with 74 cases reported compared to 55 on Friday. ICU cases increased by four to 11. There were two deaths reported in Hamilton over the weekend bringing the total deaths to 533 in Hamilton. There are 21 outbreaks in Hamilton which is unchanged from Friday. Halton reported 29 hospitalizations, a drop of two from Friday, There was one death reported. Halton has 11 outbreaks underway. Case counts are understated due to a lack of testing in the general population but with that caveat, Hamilton was showing 137 new cases and Halton 80.