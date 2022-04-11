Ontario reporting 1090 COVID hospitalizations, three deaths

The province is reporting 1090 COVID hospitalizations, however not all Ontario hospitals provide data on weekends. Here were 184 ICU cases, an increase of 18 from Friday. Hospitalizations have increased by 27 percent in the past seven days, while ICU cases have only increased by 10 percent. There were 3 deaths reported. 12,149 tests were conducted, yielding a positivity rate of 17.6 percent. There were more than 12,000 vaccinations administered, reflecting the opening of fourth booster shots to the population aged 60-plus. There have been over 100,000 vaccinations since the fourth shot was introduced last week. There were 2,401 positive cases identified—a number that is understated due to testing limitations. With a similar caveat, provincial figures showed Hamilton with 123 new cases and Halton with 116.