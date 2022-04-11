Lynx Air starts flying today, coming to Hamilton in June

Lynx Air, Canada’s new ultra-affordable airline, which will start serving Hamilton this summer is starting its service from Toronto today. will initially operate four services a week between Toronto and Calgary, increasing to daily service as of April 18.

By summer, (June29) travelers in the Toronto region will also be able to fly out of John C. Munro Hamilton International Airport (Hamilton Airport) as well as Toronto Pearson Airport and will have six destinations to choose from: Halifax, St. John’s, Winnipeg, Calgary, Edmonton and Vancouver. This will take Lynx’s total flights in and out of the Greater Toronto Area to 92 flights per week, the equivalent of more than 17,000 seats per week. Tickets are on sale now at FlyLynx.com.

To celebrate Lynx’s inaugural Toronto service, the airline is launching a limited-time seat sale and will be offering up to 50 per cent off the base fare for all routes flying to and from the Toronto region. The sale will run to April 13 and will end on April 13 at 23:59 MST.

Lynx Air is staring up with a fleet of new Boeing 737 aircraft.