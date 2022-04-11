Hamilton COVID hospitalizations take large jump

There was a significant surge in COVID hospitalization in Hamilton with 74 cases reported compared to 55 on Friday. ICU cases increased by four to 11. There were two deaths reported in Hamilton over the weekend bringing the total deaths to 533 in Hamilton. There are 21 outbreaks in Hamilton which is unchanged from Friday. Halton reported 29 hospitalizations, a drop of two from Friday, There was one death reported. Halton has 11 outbreaks underway. Case counts are understated due to a lack of testing in the general population but with that caveat, Hamilton was showing 137 new cases and Halton 80.

The province is reporting 1090 COVID hospitalizations, however not all Ontario hospitals provide data on weekends. Here were 184 ICU cases, an increase of 18 from Friday. Hospitalizations have increased by 27 percent in the past seven days, while ICU cases have only increased by 10 percent. There were 3 deaths reported. 12,149 tests were conducted, yielding a positivity rate of 17.6 percent. There were more than 12,000 vaccinations administered, reflecting the opening of fourth booster shots to the population aged 60-plus. There have been over 100,000 vaccinations since the fourth shot was introduced last week. There were 2,401 positive cases identified—a number that is understated due to testing limitations.