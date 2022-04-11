Halton Student Transportation facing possible route cancellations

The current shortage of school-bus drivers amid the pandemic continues to temporarily disrupt school bus service in Halton.

Halton Student Transportation Services (HSTS) is reminding families of the continued bus route disruptions due to the ongoing decrease of available drivers resulting from COVID-19 isolation requirements.

“Every effort will be made to communicate cancellations as quickly as possible, but in many cases, we will have minimal notice as drivers continue to follow public health guidelines and minimize risk to students,” says David Colley, General Manager of Halton Student Transportation Services.

To stay informed about bus route cancellations, families can:

• Visit the Halton Student Transportation Service Alerts page for up-to-date route cancellations and delays https://geoquery.haltonbus.ca/Alerts

• Register for Delay/Cancellation email notifications via the HSTS Parent Portal https://www.haltonbus.ca/parent-portal-instructions/

• For instant delay notifications, download the Delays App to your smartphone: BusPlanner Delay App https://tinyurl.com/c3ajtu8v