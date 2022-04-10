Ontario reporting 173 ICU cases

The province is reporting 977 COVID hospitalizations—which is down considerably from Saturday’s reporting; However not all Ontario hospitals provide data on weekends. Here were 173 ICU cases, an increase of five. Up to Saturday, hospitalizations have increased by 39 percent in the past seven days, while ICU cases have only increased by two percent. There were 11 deaths reported. 16,816 tests were conducted, yielding a positivity rate of 17.3 percent. There were more than 24,000 vaccinations administered, reflecting the opening of fourth booster shots to the population aged 60-plus. There were 3,481 positive cases identified—a number that is understated due to testing limitations. With a similar caveat, provincial figures showed Hamilton with 210 new cases and Halton with 95.