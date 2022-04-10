Its getting easier to vote in Ontario

With COVID cases surging, Elections Ontario is making it easier than ever for residents to vote and avoid crowds. First there is the mail-in ballot. Elections Ontario has a new online process to apply for a mail-in ballot. People can sign up from May 4 to May 27 and as long as the local returning officer has the ballot by 6 p.m. on election day it will be counted.

Secondly the number of advance polling days has been increased from five to 10 days. In addition, the local returning officer can move the poll location. It could be held for a few days in one community, then a few days in another community in the riding, which will be particularly helpful for rural areas like Flamborough-Glanbrook.

Chief Electoral Officer Greg Essena is encouraging residents to take advantage of the advance polling and mail-in ballots to reduce crowding on lection Day. “Probably 85 to 90 per cent of those who vote, vote on election day … we want electors to vote when it’s convenient for them, when the time is right for them, ensuring that they can come and vote in a safe, secure fashion. Really, that’s our ultimate goal.” Complete information on voting and registration can be found at the Elections Ontario website.