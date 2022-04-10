Hamilton records second fatal hit-and-run in a week

For the second time in a week a Hamiltonian has died as the result of a hit-and-run collision. The 42-year-old male pedestrian struck on Upper Wentworth Street on Friday has succumbed to his injuries. The deceased is Glen Harison Clark of Hamilton. Tuesday renowned Hamilton musician and conductor Boris Brott was killed in a hit-and-run on Park Street. The driver of that car was subsequently arrested.

The vehicle involved in Friday’s hit-and-run across from Limeridge Mall has been identified and located by investigators.

Mr. Clark’s death is the City’s 9th traffic fatality of 2022 and the 8th involving a pedestrian.

The investigation is still ongoing and any witnesses who have yet to speak with Police are asked to contact Detective Constable Wes Wilson at 905.546.4753 of the Collision Reconstruction Unit.

To provide information anonymously, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit anonymous tips online at www.crimestoppershamilton.com