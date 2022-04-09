Ontario COVID hospitalizations at 1188, slight increase in ICU cases

The province is reporting 1188 COVID hospitalizations—an increase of 53 from the previous day’s reporting, and 168 ICU cases, an increase of two. Hospitalizations have increased by 39 percent in the past seven days, while ICU cases have only increased by two percent. There were ten deaths reported. 18,678 tests were conducted , yielding a positivity rate of 18.4 percent. There were more than 30,000 vaccinations administered, reflecting the opening of fourth booster shots to the population aged 60-plus. There were 3,797 positive cases identified—a number that is understated due to testing limitations. With a similar caveat, provincial figures showed Hamilton with 155 new cases and Halton with 127. As of Friday, Hamilton added three COVID hospitalizations, bringing the total to 55, but ICU cases were unchanged at seven. There was one additional outbreak added, bringing the total to 21, No new deaths were reported. Halton added four hospitalizations to being the total to 31. There was also a death reported—the first Halton COVID fatality in over three weeks. There are 11 outbreaks in Halton.