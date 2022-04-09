Hamilton Police locate vehicle in Mountain hit-and-run

The Hamilton Police say they have identified and located the motor vehicle involved in the Fail to Remain collision that occurred just after 2:00AM yesterday morning on Upper Wentworth Street in front of Limeridge Mall. On Friday, just after 2:00a.m., Hamilton Police and Hamilton Paramedics responded to Upper Wentworth Street for a report of a pedestrian down on the roadway. The incident occurred between Kingfisher Drive and the Lincoln Alexander Parkway in the City of Hamilton.

Police learned that a 42-year-old Hamilton man was struck on Upper Wentworth Street by a vehicle travelling south in the southbound lanes. The involved vehicle did not remain at the scene. The victim was found by a passerby, who immediately called 911.

Paramedics transported the male to hospital with life threatening injuries and next of kin have been notified.

Police are canvassing the area for witnesses and video surveillance.

Police are asking any witnesses or vehicles with dash camera video that would have been in the area at the time of the incident to contact Detective Constable Wes Wilson at 905-546-4753 at the Collision Reconstruction Unit.

To provide information anonymously, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit anonymous tips online at http://www.crimestoppershamilton.com.