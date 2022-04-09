Hamilton organic tea maker wins international competition

A Hamilton company, Clarke’s Tea, has found a niche in the tea market with its selection of organic vegetable-based teas, which are without blends, additives or preservatives.

Hamilton resident Val Clarke was diagnosed with monoclonal gammopathy of undetermined significance (MGUS) in 2017. Then, in 2018, Clarke was also diagnosed with Crohn’s Disease.

As a Director of Operations for Mutual Fund Dealers Association, Clarke’s job includes a considerable amount of stress. With no cure available for either MGUS or Crohn’s, Clarke had to learn to maintain an acceptable quality of health independently. This is when Val decided to concentrate on changing her diet and making time for regular exercise.

Because of her Caribbean background, Clarke was accustomed to homemade remedies growing up. She regularly boiled ginger for tea. As an organic tea-drinker, she found that what was on the market wasn’t enough. She thought, “Why can’t I dehydrate other vegetables possessing relevant health benefits and drink them as tea?” This started her on the path to experimentation and considerable research.

While still fulfilling her role as director of operations with Mutual Fund Dealers Association, from its conception in the summer of 2019 to the summer of 2020, Clarke’s Tea was launched.

Available flavours are beetroot, asparagus, celery, ginger root, peppermint and green tea presented in individual biodegradable pyramid-shaped satchels; packaged in recyclable pouches. The tea satchel is designed for easy access both in the packaging as well when submerged in hot water; free of wrappers, strings, tags, glue and staples.

“Now, because of the unique nature of my teas, American companies from New York and Los Angeles are sourcing my product.”

Nutritional guidelines have been completed on brand new packaging. The original tins that the teas were packaged in have been eliminated and are all now recyclable pouches for easy transport and storage. The new packaging also includes the nutritional guide on the back of every pouch. One of Clarke’s Teas many products

Founder Val Clarke

Recently, Clarke entered into the Devan Shah Tea Tycoon Competition, part of the 2022 World Tea Conference & Expo; North America’s largest tea expo. The competition has a Shark Tank structure, whereby tastings and pitches of individual products face leading tea purveyors as the judging panel. The final event took place at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas, Nevada Monday, March 21, 2022 through Wednesday, March 23, 2022. Following the scrutiny over a three day period, Clarke’s Tea won the Devan Shah Tea Tycoon Award for Innovation: A Dynamic, New Idea, Method, or Device that demonstrates clear value for the Tea Industry.

“I am so grateful for the recognition of my product from this auspicious occasion. Moving forward, an important goal is to eventually source all materials for my products from Canada.”

Michele Bogle is a Burlington-based lifestyle, food and entertainment freelance writer.

For more information and to order online, go to – Clarke’s Tea