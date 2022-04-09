Forget about everything you thought you knew about wine cellars

A Canadian company based in Boucherville Quebec has developed an international following for its creation of spaces designed to both store and show off wine collections. Jonathan Boucher gave up a career in the corporate world ten years ago to establish CellArt, a creator of bespoke wine storage and display spaces.

CellArt seeks to bridge bridges the worlds of Wine, Art, and Design as never before to create a futuristic level of luxury for wine and cellar spaces.. Inspired by the very best



The company creates spaces that as it says, “evoke an emotional response that resonates deeply with each client. CellArt pushes the boundaries of architecture and design to transform it’s clients’ wildest dreams into reality, all the while understanding the responsibility of guarding their sacred bottles of wine.





The company has built spaces in many different settings, from yachts, to vineyards, country estates to small urban apartments. They are designed and built in a Montreal Atelier by a team of designers, architects, engineers, artists and master craftsmen using only the finest, sustainably sourced materials. The components are then shipped anywhere in the world and installed by a specialist team.



Regardless of demand, CellArt only builds 52 bespoke wine spaces per year to preserve artistic integrity, the uniqueness of their artisanal savoir-faire, and the freedom and fun to always challenge the ordinary.