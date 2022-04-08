Vaccinations up sharply in Ontario on day one of fourth booster availability

Ontario COVID hospitalization were up by nine cases to 1135, and ICU cases increased by seven to 166 as opposition parties call for a return to mask mandates. Health Minister Christine Elliott has so far resisted the calls, saying most people are wearing masks in crowded situations and the hospitals have sufficient capacity to deal with the case load so far. There were six deaths reported overnight. There were 17,565 tests conducted for a positivity rate of 19 percent.4295 new cases were reported, a number that could be off by a factor of 10 due to testing restrictions. With fourth booster shots available for the over-60 population starting Thursday, vaccinations shot up to a number not seen since the end of February with over 23,000 vaccinations administered

Hamilton’s COVID hospitalizations were unchanged from Wednesday with 52 cases reported. There were 7 ICU cases reported. Hamilton Public Health is reporting two new deaths, bringing the total deaths to 531 since the beginning of the pandemic. The number of active outbreaks was unchanged at 21. Halton added two hospitalizations to 27 with no deaths. There are ten outbreaks in Halton reported. With the caveat that new cases counts may be understated significantly due to testing limitations, Hamilton reported 212 new cases—the highest single-day count since late January, while Halton’s count was down by 19 cases to 97.