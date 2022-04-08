Producing green energy from…green energy

Some important steps are being taken in the production of zero carbon hydrogen fuel in Ontario. Atura Power a subsidiary of Ontario Power Generation will build a 20-megawatt (MW) electrolyzer to produce green hydrogen at Niagara Falls.

The provincial government is supporting the project by providing free power at the Sir Adam Beck Generating Station used specifically for hydrogen production under prescribed conditions. The Beck station itself generates green power from Niagara Falls. Energy Minister Todd Smith says hydrogen is the fuel of the future.

Low-carbon hydrogen will reduce or offset emissions in a variety of applications, including:

low carbon fuel substitute for feedstock in high-emitting industrial processes;

blending hydrogen with natural gas to reduce its carbon impact; and,

powering fuel cells in vehicles, which could help replace diesel engines in the heavy-duty and long-haul trucking industry.

Pending an award of federal funding, this facility could be commissioned as soon as early 2024. Atura Power is evaluating additional sites in Ontario for green and low-carbon hydrogen production, including Halton Hills, Windsor, Lambton-Sarnia and Nanticoke. In those cases the electricity would be produced by cleaner-burning natural gas.

“Ontario is building a hydrogen economy, and Atura Power is ready to play a key role in helping establish a supply of this low carbon fuel, “said Chris Fralick, President Atura Power.

Green hydrogen is produced with electrolyzers using water and electricity as inputs. Electrolysis is the process of breaking water (H2O) molecules into hydrogen and oxygen molecules using electricity.

Atura Power can be both a producer and an anchor consumer of hydrogen by using green hydrogen in its combined cycle gas turbine facilities, reducing emissions from these facilities. At the same time, Atura Power will be a catalyst for the hydrogen economy by ensuring supply of green hydrogen as industries adopt low carbon solutions.

Atura Power’s hydrogen production pilot project is expected to support net emission reductions equivalent to taking more than 4,000 cars off the road.