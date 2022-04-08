COVID Hospitalizations creep up in Hamilton and Halton

Hamilton added three COVID hospitalizations, bringing the total to 55, but ICU cases were unchanged at seven. There was one additional outbreak added, bringing the total to 21, No new deaths were reported. Halton added four hospitalizations to being the total to 31. There was also a death reported—the first Halton COVID fatality in over three weeks. There are 11 outbreaks in Halton. New COVID case counts are understated due to testing limitations but Hamilton’s count was down by 10 from the previous day to 202 and Halton showed an increase of 16 to 113.

Ontario COVID hospitalization were up by nine cases to 1135, and ICU cases increased by seven to 166 as opposition parties call for a return to mask mandates. Health Minister Christine Elliott has so far resisted the calls, saying most people are wearing masks in crowded situations and the hospitals have sufficient capacity to deal with the case load so far. There were six deaths reported overnight. There were 17,565 tests conducted for a positivity rate of 19 percent.4295 new cases were reported, a number that could be off by a factor of 10 due to testing restrictions. With fourth booster shots available for the over-60 population starting Thursday, vaccinations shot up to a number not seen since the end of February with over 23,000 vaccinations administered