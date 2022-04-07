Tutorial offered for would-be Burlington municipal candidates

Here’s something every city should be offering in a municipal election year. The City of Burlington is hosting a series of information sessions for residents who are interested in running as a candidate in the City’s 2022 municipal election. Voting for the election takes place between Oct. 11 – 24, 2022, when voters will choose who they want to be their:

• Mayor*

• City Councillor(s)*

• Regional Chair for Halton Region

• School Board Trustee

(*The Mayor and City Councillors also represent Burlington on Halton Regional Council.)

Elected officials, like the mayor and councillors, make important decisions that impact voters’ quality of life. For example, they make important investment and growth decisions about Burlington’s local roads, recreation centres, parks, libraries, fire stations and other municipal services.

There are four virtual information sessions planned for potential candidates:

April 11, 2022 at 6:30 p.m

Provided by Halton Region, the City of Burlington, and Towns of Halton Hills, Milton and Oakville, the information session – “So You Want to Run for Council” – will be led by Fred Dean, municipal coach and former municipal solicitor. The session will provide an overview of the roles and responsibilities of regional and municipal council members including duties, scope, and commitments. To register for the “So You Want to Run for Council” virtual session, visit the registration page or email elections@oakville.ca

April 27, 2022 at 7 p.m.

Featuring a guest speaker from the Ontario Ministry of Municipal Affairs and Housing. Visit the registration page to register.

May 10, 2022 at 7 p.m.

Individuals from diverse communities considering running as a candidate in the 2022 municipal election are encouraged to attend this session. Learn more about what it means to be an elected official, including the financial and personal commitments and the legislative requirements. A variety of election topics will be covered, including: roles and responsibilities key dates rules around nominations eligibility fundraising advertising personal considerations and conflicts of interest Visit the registration page to register.

June 23, 2022 at 7 p.m.

Learn more about what it means to be an elected official, including the financial and personal commitments and the legislative requirements. A variety of election topics will be covered, including: roles and responsibilities key dates rules around nominations eligibility fundraising advertising personal considerations and conflicts of interest Visit the registration page to register.

Quick Facts

• To run in the October municipal election, candidates must:

o be a Canadian citizen

o be at least 18 years old

o live in Burlington (own or rent), or

o not live in Burlington, but you or your spouse own or rent property in the city.