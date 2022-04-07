Hamilton reporting 212 new COVID cases, two deaths

Hamilton’s COVID hospitalizations were unchanged from Wednesday with 52 cases reported. There were 7 ICU cases reported. Hamilton Public Health is reporting two new deaths, bringing the total deaths to 531 since the beginning of the pandemic. The number of active outbreaks was unchanged at 21. Halton added two hospitalizations to 27 with no deaths. There are ten outbreaks in Halton reported. With the caveat that new cases counts may be understated significantly due to testing limitations, Hamilton reported 212 new cases—the highest single-day count since late January, while Halton’s count was down by 19 cases to 97.

COVID hospitalizations in Ontario increased by more than 50 overnight and now sit at 1126, the highest daily hospital count since late February. ICU cases, on the other hand dropped by 9 cases to 159. There were 16 deaths recorded. More than 21,000 tests were administered, bringing the positivity rate down from the last three days to 17.2 percent. New case counts, however, spiked to a reported 4,224, which is the highest daily count since the peak of the Omicron and is understated due to the ongoing limitations in testing. There were 10,635 vaccinations administered.