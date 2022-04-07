Hamilton Airport recognized for COVID safety protocols

John C. Munro Hamilton International Airport achieved accreditation under the Airports Council International (ACI) Airport Health Accreditation program for prioritizing health and safety measures. This accreditation demonstrates that recipients adhere to industry best practices and global standards.

ACI’s evaluation process assesses the new health measures and procedures introduced as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic in accordance with recommendations from the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) Council Aviation Recovery Task Force (CART) and industry priorities. Areas of assessment for accreditation include cleaning and disinfection, physical distancing (where feasible and practical), staff protection, physical layout, passenger communications, and passenger facilities.

The accreditation recognizes the launch of Hamilton International’s Choose Comfort campaign in June 2021 which was designed to highlight the unique benefits of travelling through a regional airport like Hamilton, while showcasing the Airport’s health and safety measures. These measures include:

• All persons entering the Airport must wear a face covering or non-medical mask at all times.

• Only travellers and employees on duty are permitted to access the terminal building.

• Persons entering the building are restricted to using a designated, one-way entrance.

• Increased frequency of cleaning and disinfecting in high-traffic areas throughout the terminal building.

• Increased audio and visual messaging communicating health and safety requirements.

• Installation of floor decals and additional wayfinding to encourage proper physical distancing in queuing zones.

• Installation of acrylic protective barriers at key communication points.

• Increased touchless hand sanitizing stations deployed throughout the Airport.

For more information on Hamilton International’s response to COVID-19, please visit flyhamilton.ca/COVID-19.