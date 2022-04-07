COVID Hospitalizations continue to rise, big spike in new cases

COVID hospitalizations in Ontario increased by more than 50 overnight and now sit at 1126, the highest daily hospital count since late February. ICU cases, on the other hand dropped by 9 cases to 159. There were 16 deaths recorded. More than 21,000 tests were administered, bringing the positivity rate down from the last three days to 17.2 percent. New case counts, however, spiked to a reported 4,224, which is the highest daily count since the peak of the Omicron and is understated due to the ongoing limitations in testing. There were 10,635 vaccinations administered.

Hamilton is reporting 52 COVID hospitalizations-up four from Tuesday and approximately 7 ICU cases, a decrease of one. There were no new deaths in Hamilton. Hamilton Public Health says there was a jump in outbreaks of five to 21. Halton is reporting 25 COVID hospitalizations-a drop of three. There were no deaths reported by Halton Public Health. There are eight outbreaks. With the usual caveat that new cases may be understated by a factor of 10 due to testing limitations, Hamilton is showing 183 new cases of COVID—an increase of 60 cases, and Halton 116, an increase of 19.