Slight easing in Ontario COVID hospitalizations

Ontario’s COVID hospitalizations dropped slightly to 1074 from 1091. ICU cases also declined by five cases to 168. There were 10 deaths reported, bur health officials added another 22 deaths to the official total as part of an ongoing data catch-up process. There were 21,000 tests conducted—the highest daily test count since late February, producing a positivity rate of 18 percent. There were 3,444 new cases reported—an undercount due to testing limitations. More than 8,600 vaccinations were administered.

Hamilton’s COVID19 hospitalization count dropped by five to 48. HHSC reported “less than five” ICU cases and St. Joes reported three. There were no deaths reported by Hamilton Public Health. Outbreaks in Hamilton decreased by one to 16. Halton experienced another hike in Hospitalizations, adding six more cases to 28. Nine of them are in Joe Brant and 13 are in Oakville. Halton is dealing with seven outbreaks. With the usual caveat that new cases may be understated by a factor of 10 due to testing limitations, Hamilton is showing 123 new cases of COVID and Halton 97.