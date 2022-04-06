Fourth dose of COVID vaccine available to available tomorrow

For Ontario residents aged 60-plus Ontario is expanding eligibility for fourth doses of the COVID-19 vaccine as well as First Nation, Inuit and Métis individuals and their non-Indigenous household members aged 18 and over starting on April 7, 2022.

Starting on Thursday, April 7 at 8:00 a.m., eligible individuals will be able to book their fourth dose appointment through the COVID-19 vaccination portal or by calling the Provincial Vaccine Contact Centre at 1-833-943-3900, directly through public health units that use their own booking systems, through Indigenous-led vaccination clinics, participating pharmacies, and participating primary care settings. Booster doses are being offered to these individuals at a recommended interval of five months after receiving their last booster.

Locations and timing for additional boosters may vary by public health unit based on local planning and considerations.

Ontario has been offering fourth doses of the COVID-19 vaccine since December 30, 2021 to vulnerable populations including residents of long-term care homes, retirement homes, First Nation elder care lodges and older adults in other congregate care settings that provide assisted-living and health services. Providing additional boosters to these groups has helped to prevent serious outcomes in the population during the Omicron wave.