COVID case counts on the rise in Hamilton and Halton

Hamilton is reporting 52 COVID hospitalizations-up four from Tuesday and approximately 7 ICU cases, a decrease of one. There were no new deaths in Hamilton. Hamilton Public Health says there was a jump in outbreaks of five to 21. Halton is reporting 25 COVID hospitalizations-a drop of three. There were no deaths reported by Halton Public Health. There are eight outbreaks. With the usual caveat that new cases may be understated by a factor of 10 due to testing limitations, Hamilton is showing 183 new cases of COVID—an increase of 60 cases, and Halton 116, an increase of 19.

Ontario’s COVID hospitalizations dropped slightly to 1074 from 1091. ICU cases also declined by five cases to 168. There were 10 deaths reported, bur health officials added another 22 deaths to the official total as part of an ongoing data catch-up process. There were 21,000 tests conducted—the highest daily test count since late February, producing a positivity rate of 18 percent. There were 3,444 new cases reported—an undercount due to testing limitations. More than 8,600 vaccinations were administered.