Mohawk College receives $2.6 million for new research projects

Mohawk College is pursuing new research using remotely piloted vehicles and is helping companies address digital and communication challenges in their operations, thanks to $2.6 million in funding announced today by the Natural Sciences and Engineering Research Council of Canada (NSERC).

The college’s applied research department, IDEAWORKS, received two Applied Research and Technology Partnership (ARTP) grants to support economic recovery and help 24 Canadian companies access Mohawk’s expertise in a range of technology areas, such as unmanned remote sensing systems, cross-platform connectivity, sensor integration, technology automation, and cyber security.

As part of the funding, as many as 64 students will be hired as research team members to support the projects. They will gain valuable technical skills in areas such as software development, sensor integration, data/image analysis and hardware design.

The awarded applied research projects include:

Canadian Unmanned & Remote Sensing Innovation Network

Remote sensing using remotely piloted aerial systems, rovers and unmanned boats is emerging as a rapid and cost-effective tool for exploring and inspecting critical infrastructure systems in sectors as diverse as energy and utilities, manufacturing, agriculture, transportation and security. To support and accelerate the use of technology in this field, the funding will be used to establish the Canadian Unmanned and Remote Sensing Innovation Network (CURSIN), a partnership between Mohawk College’s Unmanned and Remote Sensing Innovation Centre, Saskatchewan Polytechnic’s Digital Integration Centre of Excellence, and the Southern Alberta Institute of Technology Centre for Innovation and Research in Unmanned Systems. ARTP Option 2 Funding – $2,000,000

Recovery with Digitization and Connectivity of Products and Processes in Information and Communications Technology (ICT) and Manufacturing:

Canadian companies are still facing several challenges related to the COVID-19 pandemic, including supply chain disruptions, logistical challenges and ongoing labour shortages. Mohawk applied researchers will help companies improve processes with technology, strengthen hardware/software communications and develop digitally connected products. The projects will leverage the expertise available in a number of IDEAWORKS research centres: the Additive Manufacturing Innovation Centre, the Energy & Power Innovation Centre, MEDIC, and the Sensor Systems and Internet of Things (IoT) Lab. ARTP Option 1 Funding – $641,800

Additional funding through SONAMI

In addition to the above-funded projects, Mohawk College will receive research funding as part of a consortium of applied researchers that received ARTP funding to support additive manufacturing innovation. An announced $2 million was awarded to the Niagara College-led Southern Ontario Network for Advanced Manufacturing Innovation (SONAMI), a network that includes Mohawk, Centennial College, Conestoga College, Fanshawe College, Lambton College, McMaster University Niagara College, and Sheridan College.

“Today’s funding announcement recognizes the significant expertise available at Mohawk College’s innovation centres and research labs and the valuable role that applied research and college expertise plays in helping Canadian companies grow and thrive,” said Cristina Gage, Interim Dean, Applied Research, Mohawk College