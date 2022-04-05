COVID Hospitalizations up sharply in Ontario

Ontario’s COVID hospitalization count took a major jump of 234 cases to 1091—the highest hospitalization count since February 19. ICU cases increased by five cases to 173. There were six deaths recorded. With 14.474 teats administered the positivity rate is approximately 18 percent. The number of new cases was reported at 1991—a significant drop from counts of over 3,000 cases in the past week, but an undercount, nonetheless, due to the restrictions on testing. There were 6.095 vaccinations administered.

COVID hospitalizations in Hamilton declined by three over the weekend to 53. In terms of ICU cases, HHSC reported less than five and St Joes reported two. There was one death reported by Hamilton Public Health as well. There were two additional outbreaks in Hamilton, bringing the total to 17. One of them at St Joseph’s Villa added six cases to stand at 61 so far. Halton reported a spike in hospitalizations of eight cases bringing the total to 22. 10 of those cases are in Oakville. There were no deaths in Halton. NEW COVID case counts are under-reported due to testing limitations, but Hamilton has 119 new cases and Halton 71.