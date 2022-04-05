Another minimum wage hike in Ontario

For the second time this year Ontario has raised the minimum wage this time to $15.50 per hour, starting October 1, 2022

In January, Ontario raised the general minimum wage to $15 and removed the lower minimum wage for liquor servers. The government is also proposing legislation to guarantee the minimum wage to digital platform workers(Uber, Door Dash etc.) for active hours worked .

The next increase this fall, which is tied to the Consumer Price Index, means that workers earning the general minimum wage and working 40 hours per week would see their annual pay rise by $1,768. Liquor servers who work 40 hours per week would see an annual raise of $5,512.

Legislation Minister McNaughton recently introduced would include, foundational rights for digital platform workers, requirements for employers to disclose their electronic monitoring of employees and for businesses in high-risk settings to have Naloxone kits on hand, and several red tape reductions to encourage out-of-province workers to help fill the generational labour shortage.

Quick Facts

• In October 2022, Ontario’s new minimum wage rates will be:

o General: $15.50 per hour, a raise from $15 per hour

o Students under 18: $14.60 per hour, a raise from $14.10 per hour

o Hunting, fishing and wilderness guides: $77.60 per day, a raise from $75, when working less than five consecutive hours in a day; and $155.25 per day, a raise from $150.05, when working five or more hours in a day

o Homeworkers (those who do paid work out of their own homes for employers): $17.05 per hour, a raise from $16.50 per hour