Slight drop in Hamilton COVID hospitalizations

COVID hospitalizations in Hamilton declined by three over the weekend to 53. In terms of ICU cases, HHSC reported less than five and St Joes reported two. There was one death reported by Hamilton Public Health as well. There were two additional outbreaks in Hamilton, bringing the total to 17. One of them at St Joseph’s Villa added six cases to stand at 61 so far. Halton reported a spike in hospitalizations of eight cases bringing the total to 22. 10 of those cases are in Oakville. There were no deaths in Halton. NEW COVID case counts are under-reported due to testing limitations, but Hamilton has 119 new cases and Halton 71.

The past week has seen a jump in COVID Hospitalizations from 655 to 857—an increase of over 30 percent. ICU cases, however, have risen by 10 cases to 168 or a 6 percent increase. There were no new deaths reported in the province. With just over 11,000 tests conducted, the positivity rate is 19 percent—the highest positivity rate since mid January. Vaccinations have slowed to a trickle with just over 4,000 administered on Sunday.