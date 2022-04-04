Ontario COVID hospitalizations up 30 percent in a week

The past week has seen a jump in COVID Hospitalizations from 655 to 857—an increase of over 30 percent. ICU cases, however, have risen by 10 cases to 168 or a 6 percent increase. There were no new deaths reported in the province. With just over 11,000 tests conducted, the positivity rate is 19 percent—the highest positivity rate since mid January. Vaccinations have slowed to a trickle with just over 4,000 administered on Sunday.

As of Friday, hospitalizations increased in Hamilton from 51 to 56 cases. Hamilton Health Sciences is reporting “less than five” ICU cases and St. Joes reported three. There were no new deaths reported. Two new outbreaks were added to the list which now numbers 15. Halton hospitalizations increased by two to 14, with no deaths and seven outbreaks reported. Although new case counts are understated due to testing limitations, provincial figures released Monday show Hamilton with 113 cases and Halton 75.