Cash to help St. Joes improve emergency psychiatric service

St. Joseph’s Healthcare Will get more than $5 Million from the province to upgrade its psychiatric emergency service. This funding will help double mental health and addictions emergency services at the hospital.

The space next to the current emergency mental health department will be redeveloped into two patient care areas. One area will be for patients experiencing more severe mental health and addictions crises who need to be cared for in a more specialised environment, and the other will be for those who would benefit from other medical care and mental health supports. The new patient care areas will be separated by a centralized staff and physician space, with separate entrances and new patient and family waiting rooms..

St. Joseph’s Healthcare Hamilton provides emergency mental health services at its Charlton Campus to approximately 4,000 patients per year. Over the course of the COVID-19 pandemic, the hospital has experienced a 33 per cent an increase in urgent psychiatric care referrals from 2019 to 2021.

Ontario is working with St. Joseph’s Healthcare Hamilton to finalize the early stages of the planning process, which includes identifying programming, operational and space requirements and assessing how the project can further help address existing gaps in mental health and addictions care.

Said Donna Skelly, MPP for Flamborough-Glanbrook “Our government has made significant investments to expand the availability of mental health and addictions services to ensure that individuals and families in Hamilton have access to the help they expect and deserve.”