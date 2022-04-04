Burlington looking for artists for public art program

Burlington’s popular public art program is once again opening submissions for its annual Local Artist Program which will see traffic signal boxes clad in art on vinyl wraps . The program commissions local artists to create a variety of small to medium scale artworks throughout the community. The City is inviting local artists to submit their design ideas that will be installed on the traffic control signal boxes throughout the city later this year. Six artists will be commissioned to create a design that will be used to produce the utility box vinyl wraps.

This is a design only commission as the City of Burlington will be responsible for the fabrication and installation of the vinyl wraps. Burlington artists may create a new artwork concept for this project or reformat an existing artwork. Successful artists will be required to submit a high-resolution digital file of their artwork concept (assistance is available upon request). Applicants must be a resident of Burlington, Ont.

For deadlines and more information on how to get application help and/or apply, please visit www.burlington.ca/publicart.