Son accused of murdering, dismembering his mother

Toronto Police say they have arrested the 20 year-old son of a Toronto woman found deceased in a plastic bag on Monday. On that day officers located a deceased female body in a plastic bag. There were obvious signs of trauma to the body, including some dismemberment

The victim was identified as Tien Ly, 46, of Toronto. Immediately police put out a public call for the public’s assistance in locating the deceased woman’s son, Dallas Ly, 20, of Toronto, “out of concern for his well being.”

After investigation police located and arrested Dallas Ly and charged him with second degree murder in the death of his mother. The accused is scheduled to appear in a Toronto court today.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-7400, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477), or at www.222tips.com.