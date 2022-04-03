Ontario reporting 3077 new COVID cases, eight deaths

The Ontario Ministry of Health reporting portal is undergoing maintenance so there is no reporting of hospitalizations or testing Sunday. As of Saturday COVID hospitalizations in Ontario had shot up by 51 cases to 855—the highest daily hospitalization count in over a month, but ICU cases actually declined by two cases to 165. There were eight deaths recorded. 3077 new cases were reported, a number that is understated due to testing restrictions. There were 9.003 vaccinations administered.

As of Friday, hospitalizations increased in Hamilton from 51 to 56 cases. Hamilton Health Sciences is reporting “less than five” ICU cases and St. Joes reported three. There were no new deaths reported. Two new outbreaks were added to the list which now numbers 15. Halton hospitalizations increased by two to 14, with no deaths and seven outbreaks reported. Although new case counts are understated due to testing limitations, provincial figures show Hamilton with 154 cases and Halton 85.