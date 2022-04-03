An opportunity to weigh in on the future of the bayfront industrial area

Hamilton Economic Development is looking for public input on a comprehensive plan for the renewal and future vision for the Bayfront Industrial area. Environmental considerations appear throughout the document, a topic that received a major boost with the recent announcement by Arcelor Mittal Dofasco of its plans to phase out blast furnaces in a move towards carbon neutrality. The Bayfront Industrial area is Hamilton’s largest employment area providing nearly 20,000 jobs and comprising 1,600 hectares. The city plan seeks to preserve the industrial nature of the site but at the same time introduce design elements that will make the district more appealing and environmentally sustainable. Murals on a cement plant in Vancouver Greening a steel plant in Duisberg Germany

Some of the measures being proposed include:

Attracting more high quality industries that support Hamilton’s steel cluster. (e.g. automotive component manufacturing, downstream steel production, fabrication, coating, etc.).

promote a greater diversity of uses There may also be an opportunity to introduce other employment uses, such as research and development, light industrial or creative industries into transitional areas to help reduce the potential for land use impacts between residential and employment uses.

Promote brownfield redevelopment, adaptive reuse, and employment land intensification

Improve air, soil and water quality within The Bayfront through private sector capital investment into existing facilities to upgrade and improve private water, wastewater, stormwater and on-site air pollution controls.

Improve the attractiveness of both the public and private realm through urban design excellence Additional efforts to improve the overall physical environment through urban design and place-making will further enhance The Bayfront’s investment position.

Provide opportunities to resolve existing land use compatibility issues A variety of measures should be piloted throughout The Bayfront to find the right balance between regulatory and incentive-based tools.

Conserve and celebrate heritage resources

Continue to improve the transportation network The Bayfront’s multi-modal transportation network is one of its major strengths, offering industry access to the QEW, rail networks and the Port.

Provide opportunities for public access to the waterfront and enhance important views & vistas

Interpretive signage

Greening treatment at a Los Angeles power installation

Decorative Alternative to chain-link fencing

A public information session is scheduled for April 14th from 6 to 8 PM. Registration is required.

To view the draft plan and to register, click here.