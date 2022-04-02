Week in review: Concerning COVID indicators topic of discussion with Bill Kelly

Over the past week COVID hospitalizations have increased by over 20 percent and new case counts by 27 percent. Health Minister Christine Elliott told reporters that despite the increase, the government was not considering reintroducing COVID restrictions. She said the government anticipated there would be an uptick in positive tests once masking and capacity limits were lifted, but that they would be manageable because the population is highly vaccinated and there are now COVID medicines that did not exist in previous waves of the disease.

Bay Observer Publisher John Best discussed the trends with Bill Kelly.