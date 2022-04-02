Hamilton named as bird-friendly city

Nature Canada has named Hamilton as Canada’s next certified Bird Friendly City, making Hamilton the sixth city in Canada to earn the designation.

Nature Canada says The City of Hamilton has worked in collaboration with groups including Bird Friendly Hamilton Burlington, which is comprised of many community organizations and residents of Hamilton. The group works to make the city a safe haven for wild birds.

Among the actions Hamilton has implemented are:

• Establishing a “no-roam” by-law for cats to reduce the impact of cat predation on wild bird populations,

• Protecting natural lands and greenspaces, and implementing nature-based climate solutions such as tree planting and wetland restorations,

• Conserving bird populations in Hamilton by engaging residents to participate in community science initiatives for children, youth and adults.

The Bird Friendly City designation has been developed by Nature Canada to encourage Canadian cities and municipalities to become safer and better places for birds.

In a release, Nature Canada says, “birds play an essential role in maintaining healthy and resilient ecosystems in our communities and on our planet. But there are three billion fewer birds in North America today than 50 years ago. Much of these losses are caused by human activities. As urban expansion continues, cities must act quickly to ensure that North America’s bird populations are protected and supported.