Hamilton Boundary Freeze will get sent to OLT for review

In answer to a question from Flamborough Glanbrook MPP Donna Skelly, Housing Minister Steve Clark made it clear that Hamilton’s vote to freeze the urban boundary will not be the final word on the subject. Skelly told the Bay Observer that in private conversations with some members of Hamilton Council they admitted they knew the urban boundary freeze was unworkable, but had no appetite to vote for expansion in an election year, and instead would rely on the province to make the tough call.

Provincial growth projections suggest Hamilton will require more than 60,000 housing units over the next 30 years to accommodate an influx of over 200,000 new residents. That would be the equivalent of 150-15 storey apartment towers