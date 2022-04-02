COVID hospitalizations hit a one-month high in Ontario

COVID hospitalizations in Ontario shot up by 51 cases to 855—the highest daily hospitalization count in over a month, but ICU cases actually declines by two cases to 165. There were seven deaths recorded. Just over 16,000 tests were conducted for a positivity rate of 17.1 percent. 3233 new cases were reported, a number that is understated due to testing restrictions. There were 10,898 vaccinations administered.

As of Friday, hospitalizations increased in Hamilton from 51 to 56 cases. Hamilton Health Sciences is reporting “less than five” ICU cases and St. Joes reported three. There were no new deaths reported. Two new outbreaks were added to the list which now numbers 15. Halton hospitalizations increased by two to 14, with no deaths and seven outbreaks reported. Although new case counts are understated due to testing limitations, provincial figures show Hamilton with 143 cases and Halton 104.