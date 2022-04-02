Burlington Winter Beerfest is Back!

Michele Bogle

It was like removing the lid from forgotten beer in the icebox. A steady stream of people continually poured into the Holiday Inn Burlington Hotel and Conference Centre yesterday, excited to enjoy a favourite local event, the Burlington Winter Beerfest!

Hundreds of locals came out to support and enjoy some well-known and new-to-discover Ontario breweries represented in two adjoining banquet rooms. Doors opened at 4pm and the chatter from both rooms filled the air until 11pm.

The 7th Annual Winter 2-day Beerfest which launched yesterday offered ales, lagers, stouts, ipa’s, wines, and ciders from South River Brewing Co., McClelland Premium Imports, Hop City Brewing Co., Stonehooker Brewing Company, Sawdust City Brewing, Erdinger Brewery, local favourite Nickel Brook, and more.





Meatsmith Bar has a delectable variety of beef jerky available to enjoy. You’ll also be able to pick up authentic Trinidadian sauces from Neil’s Real Deal, made right here in the GTA.

$20 for Tickets purchased online, $30 at the door; includes three tokens to use for three 6 oz. of beer-of-choice in a complimentary glass to take home, or toward a selection of delicious food offered by Holiday Inn.





Local singer/songwriter Pat Hewitt performs a pretty great acoustic set of classic rock to fit the mood. Feel free to get up and dance if the moment moves you.

Hamilton Tiger-Cats mascot will be milling around for photo ops and Rock Toronto cheerleaders welcome you to spin the wheel for some free Tiger-Cat merch.





Redback Tours has information available for you to create your next beer or wine tour with friends.

Before you leave Julia Matthew, C.E.O. & Founder of Not Your Child Corp. has breathalyzer tests available to purchase; options which come with a spin-to-win of various gift packages like a Niagara College tasting for two at their Teaching Winery.

Join them for a glass today from 3-10 pm and bring your friends!

Michele Bogle is a Burlington-based food, entertainment and lifestyle journalist.

Winter Beerfest Burlington 2022

Holiday Inn Burlington Hotel & Conference Centre

3063 South Service Road

Burlington, Ontario

L7N 3E9

905-639-4443