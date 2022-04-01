Province reporting 804 COVID Hospitalizations. nine deaths

Ontario reported 804 persons hospitalized with COVID 19, a drop of three cases from Thursday’s reporting and 167 ICU cases—an increases of one. There were nine deaths reported. There were 17,468 tests conducted for as positivity rate of 16.4 percent. New cases continued to rise with 3519 reported—a number that is an undercount due to testing limitations. Still it is the highest daily count reported since the beginning of February. Vaccinations continue to slow with only 9600 administered on Thursday.

There was some improvement day-over-day in Hamilton’s COVID reporting. Hospitalizations decreased by 16 to 51, and ICU cases were under six, with HHSC reporting “less than five” ICU cases and St Joes one. That was an improvement of one ICU case. There were no deaths reported. Outbreaks dropped by two to 13, with an outbreak at St Joe’s West Fifth declared over. Halton’s COVID hospitalizations were unchanged at 12. With seven outbreaks underway and no new deaths. New cases in Hamilton decreased by eight to 133 and in Halton by eight to 104. Both counts are understated due to COVID testing limitations.