Hamilton COVID hospitalizations up by five, no new deaths

Hospitalizations increased in Hamilton from 51 to 56 cases. Hamilton Health Sciences is reporting “less than five” ICU cases and St. Joes reported three. There were no new deaths reported. Two new outbreaks were added to the list which now numbers 15. Halton hospitalizations increased by two to 14, with no deaths and seven outbreaks reported. Although new case counts are understated due to testing limitations, they showed an uptick in Hamilton with 170 cases reported—37 more than Thursday’s count and the highest single-day count since early February. Halton’s case total dropped by 15 to 89.

Ontario reported 804 persons hospitalized with COVID 19, a drop of three cases from Thursday’s reporting and 167 ICU cases—an increases of one. There were nine deaths reported. There were 17,468 tests conducted for as positivity rate of 16.4 percent. New cases continued to rise with 3519 reported—a number that is an undercount due to testing limitations. Still it is the highest daily count reported since the beginning of February. Vaccinations continue to slow with only 9600 administered on Thursday.