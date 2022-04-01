Gene therapy manufacturing coming to McMaster Innovation Park

A new cell and gene therapy manufacturing facility being built at McMaster Innovation Park in Hamilton has the potential to cure many forms of cancer, cardiovascular disease, Parkinson’s disease and diabetes.

Vic Fedeli, Minister of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade, welcomed the $580 million investment in the OmniaBio Inc. facility as he unveiled the government’s new life sciences strategy. Ontario has pledged to kick in $40 million for the project.

OmniaBio will be a commercial-scale cell and gene therapy facility operating as a contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO). A CDMO works with other life sciences companies, large and small, to commercialize and manufacture their products. This arrangement allows life sciences companies to focus on research for new therapies and medical breakthroughs – and on growing their business.

It is scheduled to begin operations in early 2024.

Provincial support for the OmniaBio project is part of Taking Life Sciences to the Next Level, the government initiative to support life sciences. One major objective is to grow Ontario’s biomanufacturing and life sciences sector to employ 85,000 Ontarians in high-value jobs by 2030, a 25 per cent increase from 2020.

OmniaBio Inc. chair Michael May said his company will be a game-changer for Ontario and Canada. “It will provide missing infrastructure to allow Ontario and Canadian cell and gene companies to remain here, while also attracting foreign companies. Cell and gene therapy is Canada’s opportunity to be global leaders in life sciences.”