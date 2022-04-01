BURLINGTON STILL HOPES TO REACH AGREEMENT ON SOLID GOLD

Aldershot City Councillor Kelvin Galbraith has confirmed that negotiations are going on behind the scenes about the future of the Solid Gold Property. This, despite the fact that the Ontario Land Tribunal (OLT) has scheduled an October 31st hearing about the redevelopment of the site.

Galbraith made the comment at this morning’s annual meeting of the Aldershot Village Business Improvement Area.

“They are currently working with the City on a final concept. They want to make a few changes to what was originally proposed……..They’re looking to change the plan slightly………They’re excited to get that property clean-up and have something else besides Solid Gold there.

The scheduled hearing is about the City’s failure to make a decision on the developer’s original proposal to build 10 and 12 storey buildings on the site with retail at grade. Now, however, the private negotiations could produce a settlement agreement that would be confirmed at the OLT hearing. The process may not include any further public discussion.

In a follow-up e-mail Galbraith explained that the negotiations include park space and height variations.

Original proposal for redevelopment of Solid Gold site, now scheduled for Oct 31 appeal

On another matter Galbraith commented on the proposed 29 storey building on the east side of Waterdown Road. He said the developer actually owns all the land on that side of Waterdown Road south of Masonry Court. He said the current 29 storey proposal may be just the first of three similar sized buildings.

By Rick Craven