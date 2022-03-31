Local COVID cases ease somewhat as province cases spike

There was some improvement day-over-day in Hamilton’s COVID reporting. Hospitalizations decreased by 16 to 51, and ICU cases were under six, with HHSC reporting “less than five” ICU cases and St Joes one. That was an improvement of one ICU case. There were no deaths reported. Outbreaks dropped by two to 13, with an outbreak at St Joe’s West Fifth declared over. Halton’s COVID hospitalizations were unchanged at 12. With seven outbreaks underway and no new deaths. New cases in Hamilton decreased by eight to 133 and in Halton by eight to 104. Both counts are understated due to COVID testing limitations.

COVID hospitalizations in Ontario jumped over the 800 mark for the first time in almost a month. There are 807 hospitalizations reported-an increase of 29 since yesterday’s reporting. ICU cases increased by one to 166. There were five new deaths reported. More than18,000 tests were conducted, for a positivity rate of 16 percent. New cases were reported at over 3,000 to 3,139—the highest daily count since early February, and an undercount due to limitations in testing. There were 9,457 vaccinations administered.