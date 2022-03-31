Fugitive Homicide suspect returned to Hamilton from Hungary

Oliver Kafka, the male suspect in the murder of 39-year-old Tyler Pratt has returned to Canada and is scheduled to appear in court today.

Thw saga began on February 28, 2021, just after 7:15 p.m., when the Hamilton Police Service responded to a shooting that occurred in the area of Arvin Avenue, Stoney Creek. Tyler Pratt was located deceased at the scene and a 26-year-old female was located suffering from serious injuries. The female was released from hospital after extensive treatment and the loss of an unborn child and continues her recovery to date.

Investigators identified 28-year-old Oliver Karafa and 25-year-old Yun (Lucy) Lu Li as the suspects responsible for the murder and attempted murder. Karafa and Li fled to Eastern Europe within 24 hours of the incident.

Investigators in Hamilton and abroad worked together that resulted in the arrest of Karafa and Li in Budapest, Hungary in June 2021. Investigators returned Lucy Li to Canada on Monday, July 12, 2021, as the extradition process for Oliver Karafa continued over the next eight months. On Wednesday, March 30, 2022, investigators escorted Oliver Karafa from Budapest, Hungary to Hamilton, Ontario.

Hamilton Police Service in a release thanked the efforts of policing partners domestically and internationally, specifically, the Hungarian Fugitive Active Search Team (FAST), for the collective efforts that resulted in the arrests.

Hamilton Police Service also thanked the public for providing information throughout the investigation. They continue to encourage those with information regarding this incident to contact Det. David Tsuchida by calling 905-546-4123. To provide information anonymously call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit anonymous tips online.