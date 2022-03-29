Tragedy in Hamilton: 2021 Infant death was a homicide

In a case that dates back to the beginning of last year the death of a one-month-old infant has been deemed to be a homicide. In early 2021, Hamilton Police received a 9-1-1 call for an unresponsive infant. Upon arrival, Hamilton Paramedic Service’s conducted life saving measures however were unable to revive the child.

Hamilton Police began to investigate the sudden death and the Homicide Unit was called in to assist as the child was under five years of age.

At the same time the death was being investigated as a sudden death and was under the investigation of the Ontario Forensic Pathology Unit.

On Wednesday, March 9, 2022, the Ontario Forensic Pathology Unit determined that the cause of death was blunt-force trauma to the head.

The Hamilton Police Homicide Unit has completed their investigation and no charges will be laid in this matter as the individual involved is below the age of criminal responsibility which in Ontario is 12 years of age.

This death becomes Hamilton’s 20th homicide of 2021.