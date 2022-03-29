Hamilton men arrested in attempted kidnapping in Burlington

Halton Police have made a number of arrests in connection with a botched kidnapping in Burlington . On March 18, 2022, at 8:15 pm, the Halton Regional Police Service (HRPS) responded to a condo building in the area of Fairview Street and Brant Street in Burlington. Three suspects demanded cash and attempted to abduct a male victim at gunpoint outside his apartment. The victim was forced to the lobby area and was assaulted; however, he was able to escape to security area and police were notified. The three suspects fled the area in a vehicle. This was believed to be a targeted incident.

Over the ensuing days Police conducted a thorough investigation, which included a Criminal Code search warrant at a residence in Hamilton.

The first arrest took place on March 19, 2022, when 23-year-old Ryley Donnelly-Lavelle of Hamilton was arrested and charged with kidnapping, assault and weapons offences.

On March 25, Andrew Burroughsford (38) of Burlington was arrested and charged with: accessory after the fact, weapons and drug charges. Also charged that day was Christopher Newton (38) of Hamilton who is charged with kidnapping, weapons and breach of probation., and 37-year old Luke Willems of Hamilton who faces weapons charges, A 17-year old was also arrested in connection with the incident.

Donnelly-Lavelle, Newton, Willems and the 17-year-old are behind bars pending a bail hearing. Burroughsford was released on an Undertaking.

Halton Police Deputy Chief Roger Wilkie commended his officers, stating, “ The bold and shocking nature of these crimes will not be tolerated in our community. Officers from multiple units across the service worked tirelessly and with seamless collaboration to identify and safely arrest these armed and dangerous suspects.”

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact the 3 District Criminal Investigations Bureau at 905-825-4777 ext. 2316.

