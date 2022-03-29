Hamilton COVID hospitalizations drop. ICU cases unchanged

Hamilton’s COVID hospitalizations dropped by seven to 75 and ICU cases remained stable at less than seven. There were no new deaths reported,. Outbreaks were unchanged at 15. Halton’s hospital count increased by four to 12, with six outbreaks underway. There were no deaths reported in Halton. Case counts are understated due to testing restrictions and backlogs, but Hamilton had 86 new cases—the same as Monday and Halton saw a jump of 48 cases to 89.

Ontario reported its highest COVID hospitalization count since March 5th with 790 patients in beds. It’s an increase of 123 cases from last Friday when the last reliable hospitalization figures were available. ICU cases, on the other hand, were relatively stable at 165. Nine deaths were reported. With more than 12,000 tests conducted the positivity rate was 14.4 percent. The province is reporting 1610 new cases of COVID, which is an undercount due top the limitations on testing. The Ontario Science Table is reporting some increases in COVID in its wastewater testing which is usually a precursor to increased cases and hospitalizations. Vaccinations continue to fall off with just under 6,000 administered Monday.