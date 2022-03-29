Bob Bratina discusses plans to seek mayoralty with Bill Kelly

Monday, Bob Bratina, who stepped down as MP for Hamilton East-Stoney Creek last year has ended speculation about his future political plans. In a statement released Monday afternoon Bratina stated, “I am announcing my intention to run for the office of Mayor of Hamilton when nominations open in May.”

He went on to say that he had been getting encouragement from the community to go after the Hamilton top job for several months.

In a statement, Bratina said, “the first key concern I am hearing about is affordability—housing affordability and spiraling costs for families everywhere, including city taxes. People need to see value for their tax dollars, in what is a very highly-taxed community.”

He elaborated on his views in an interview with Bill Kelly.

Bob Bratina was elected Mayor of Hamilton in 2010 defeating Fred Eisenberger, the incumbent. Prior to that he served two years as councillor in Ward two. He did not seek re-election as mayor in 2014 in order to run in the 2015 federal election.