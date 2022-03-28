Spike in Hamilton hospitalizations but ICU cases stable

COVID Hospitalizations in Hamilton saw a rise of 21 cases from Friday’s count but ICU cases actually dropped by one. Hamilton Health Sciences is reporting “less than five” ICU cases and St Joes is reporting two. Outbreaks in Hamilton increased by one to 15—the most serios being that at St Joseph’s Villa where 45 have tested positive. There was also one death reported in Hamilton over the weekend. Halton’s Hospitalizations dropped by four to eight since Friday. There were no deaths reported and there are three outbreaks in Halton. Limited testing produces an undercount of new cases, but Hamilton showed 86 new cases and Halton 41—both significant drops from case totals of the last week.

Weekend COVID hospitalization counts are understated as some hospitals do not report on weekends, but the province is reporting 655 hospitalizations and 158 ICU cases. A week earlier ICU cases numbered 181. There were three deaths reported. With only 6243 tests there were 1741 new cases-an undercount due to testing limitations–for a positivity rate of 17.9 percent. Only 3928 vaccinations were administered – the lowest daily vaccination count in over a year.